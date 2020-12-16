

KUWAIT: Foreign Minister Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah is seen during the tour. – KUNA photos

KUWAIT: Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah, accompanied by Deputy Foreign Minister Ambassador Khaled Al-Jarallah, visited yesterday the Consular Affairs Department.

During the visit, Sheikh Ahmad said that the consular department represents the direct link between the foreign ministry and citizens, praising its cadres’ efforts, especially during the last period in light of the outbreak of COVID-19.

Furthermore, he praised all the facilities provided by the department, calling on those in charge to take the initiative to develop work, especially with regard to digital transformation and the use of modern technologies. – KUNA