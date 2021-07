KUWAIT: Minister of Foreign Affairs and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah received yesterday the credentials of the newly appointed World Health Organization’s (WHO) Representative in Kuwait Dr Assad Hafeez.

In the reception ceremony held at the Foreign Ministry, Sheikh Dr Ahmad Al-Nasser wished the WHO official success during his tenure, and hoped that both sides would pursue means to further progress and bolster relations. – KUNA