KUWAIT: Kuwait’s Foreign and Acting Defense Minister Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah received UK Secretary of State for Defense Ben Wallace and the delegation accompanying him yesterday. Sheikh Ahmad hosted secretary Wallace and his entourage at the foreign Ministry’s reception Diwan on the sidelines of their visit to the country to pay respects for the passing of the late Amir His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

Sheikh Ahmad expressed gratitude for Wallace’s visit and paying homage for Kuwait’s loss, reflecting the strong ties between both countries. Topics of common interests and the latest development of the region and the rest of the world were discussed during their meet.

Present at the meeting was Deputy Chief of the General Staff Lt Gen Khaled Al-Sabah, the Foreign Minister’s Assistant for European Affairs Ambassador Waleed Al-Khubaizi, Deputy Assistant for the Office of Foreign Affairs Ambassador Saleh Al-Logani, and a number high ranking MP’s. Also attending were Britain’s Ambassador Michael Davenport and the Embassies Defense Attaché, Captain Paul Mulvaney of the Royal Navy. – KUNA