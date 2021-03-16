KUWAIT: Minister of Foreign Affairs and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah yesterday received a copy of the credentials of Ambassador of the Vatican Eugene Martin Nugent, at the General Office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. In the meeting, Sheikh Dr Ahmad wished the new ambassador success in his tenure and for relations between both sides to further progress and prosper. Senior foreign ministry officials attended the meeting.

Separately, Kuwait’s Deputy Foreign Minister Ambassador Majdi Al-Dhafiri met yesterday with US Ambassador to Kuwait Alina Romanowski. During the meeting, both sides discussed bilateral ties and recent regional and international developments. Assistant Foreign Minister for the Deputy Foreign Minister’s office Ambassador Ayham Al-Omar and Assistant Foreign Minister for Americas Affairs Ambassador Hamad Al-Mashaan were present at the meeting.

Meanwhile, Kuwait’s Minister of Higher Education and Oil Minister Dr Mohammad Al-Fares had discussed on Monday with Ambassador Romanowski cooperation to dispatch Kuwait students to study at the US universities’ specialties needed in the local labor market. In a press statement, the Ministry of Higher Education stated that during the meeting they tackled key issues related to Kuwaiti students who are currently studying in the US. They also discussed issues of mutual interest in fields of higher education and scientific research.

In other news, Chief of Kuwait Fire Force Lt Gen Khaled Al-Mikrad received in his office yesterday Dr Amira Al-Hassan, head of mission of the UN-Habitat – Arabian Gulf Branch. The two sides discussed ways to enhance cooperation in order to improve the society’s disaster response capabilities, Kuwait Fire Force said in a statement. Other officials from Kuwait Fire Force and the UN-Habitat – Arabian Gulf Branch attended the meeting. – KUNA