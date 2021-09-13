KUWAIT: Kuwait’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah received yesterday at the Foreign Ministry the credentials of France’s Ambassador to Kuwait Claire Le Flecher.

The Foreign Minister wished the new ambassador success and progress in her work and wished further progress and prosperity to the bilateral ties between both nations.

He also received the credentials of the representative of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) to Kuwait Nasreen Al-Rubaian. The minister wished her success in her work, and further progress and prosperity to the bilateral ties between Kuwait and UNHCR. – KUNA