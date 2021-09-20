NEW YORK: Kuwait’s Foreign Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah attended yesterday the 15th annual dinner banquet on Middle East peace. The meeting was held on the sideline of the 76th United Nations General Assembly, discussing challenges facing the Middle East, especially the Palestinian cause.

Meanwhile, Sheikh Dr Ahmad met on Sunday with Mongolian Foreign Minister Battsetseg Batmunkh, on the sidelines of the 76th UN General Assembly. Bilateral relations and issues of common concern in addition to latest regional and international developments were discussed during the meeting. – KUNA