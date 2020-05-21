







KUWAIT: Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah visited Al-Nowaiseeb border crossing to oversee the end of repatriation efforts of nationals in Saudi Arabia. The endeavor to bring Kuwaitis stranded overseas home has reached its fifth stage. The minister, who heads the work team tasked with the affair, was accompanied by Kuwait Red Crescent Society’s chief Dr Hilal Al-Sayer. He also visited Al-Khairan Resort, where he thanked those working on the frontline for their efforts in facilitating the task and ensuring the safety of the nationals returning home. — KUNA