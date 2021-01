KUWAIT: Kuwait’s Foreign Minister Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah received Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Abbas Araghchi, at the Foreign Ministry yesterday.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Foreign Minister Khaled Al-Jarallah, Kuwait’s Ambassador to Iran Majdi Al-Dhefeeri, Assistant foreign minister for Deputy Foreign Minister’s office Ayham Al-Omar, Assistant Foreign Minister for the Minister’s office Saleh Al-Loughani and Deputy Assistant Foreign Minister for the Minister’s office Ahmad Al-Shuraim. – KUNA