KUWAIT: Foreign Minister Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah meets with members of the National Union of Kuwait Students (NUKS) – Egypt Branch. – KUNA photos

KUWAIT: Foreign Minister and Acting Defense Minister Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah received on Tuesday Ahmad Saud Al-Shemmari, the head of the National Union of Kuwait Students (NUKS) – Egypt Branch, and members of the union’s management. The minister, during the meeting, has re-stated that the ministry eyes as significant the NUKS’ role abroad for educating Kuwaiti students about necessary precautions against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

He also urged his guests to coordinate with the Kuwaiti diplomatic missions and abide by health directions to cope with this health disaster. Meanwhile, Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad received Chairman of the Kuwait Society of Engineers Faisal Al-Atel. The minister, during the meeting, renewed the praise for the society for its support for state efforts in coping with repercussions of the COVID-19 outbreak. – KUNA