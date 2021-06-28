ROME: Kuwait’s Foreign Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah met yesterday with the Foreign Ministers of Norway, Portugal and Finland; Ine Marie Eriksen Soreide, Augusto Ernesto dos Santos Silva and Pekka Haavisto respectively, to discuss bilateral ties and issues of common interest.

Kuwait’s Foreign Minister also held similar talks with his Canadian counterpart Marc Garneau, Danish counterpart Jeppe Kofod and Luxembourg’s Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn. The meetings were held on the sidelines of the ministerial meeting of the international coalition to defeat IS, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement. – KUNA