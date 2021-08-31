KUWAIT: Foreign Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah had phone calls yesterday with Algerian counterpart Ramtane Lamamra, Moroccan counterpart Nasser Bourita, and Mauritanian counterpart Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed. Strong and deep-rooted bilateral relations, as well as latest regional and international developments were the focus of the calls.

Meanwhile, Sheikh Dr Ahmad received yesterday the French Ambassador to Kuwait Anne-Claire Legendre on the occasion of the end of her tenure. During the meeting, the Kuwaiti Minister praised the Ambassador’s contributions to bolster ties between the two states. Deputy Foreign Minister Ambassador Majdi Al-Dhafiri also received Ambassador Legendre.

The Kuwaiti official expressed appreciation to the efforts of the French Ambassador, wishing her all the best in her future endeavors. Kuwait’s Ambassador to France Sami Al-Suliman and Assistant Foreign Minister for the Deputy Foreign Minister’s office Ambassador Ayham Al-Omar attended the meeting.

In the meantime, Sheikh Dr Ahmad received yesterday Djibouti’s Ambassador to Kuwait Mohammad Ali Moumin on the occasion of ending his tenure. During the meeting, the Kuwaiti Minister praised the Ambassador’s efforts in helping boost ties between the two countries. – KUNA