NEW DELHI: Kuwait’s Foreign Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah met with Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar while visiting New Delhi yesterday. Sheikh Dr Ahmad handed over a letter from His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on means of boosting strategic partnership, foreign ministry said in a statement.

The letter also dealt with historic relations between Kuwait and India, as well as a host of issues of mutual interest, it added. Sheikh Dr Ahmad and Jaishankar, meanwhile, discussed regional and international issues. The meeting was attended by Assistant Foreign Minister for Asian Affairs Ali Al-Saeed, Kuwait Ambassador to India Jassem Al-Najem, Ministry of Health Assistant Undersecretary for Medicines and Medical Supplies Dr Abdallah Al-Qanae and Deputy Assistant Foreign Minister for the Foreign Minister’s Office Ahmad Al-Shuraim. – KUNA