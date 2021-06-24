KUWAIT: Foreign Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah discussed yesterday bilateral ties with Bahrain’s Ambassador to Kuwait Salah Ali Al-Malki. Meanwhile, Sheikh Dr Ahmad received a copy of credentials of the South Korean Ambassador to Kuwait Chung Ha. In the meeting, Sheikh Dr Ahmad wished the new ambassador success in his tenure and for relations between the two countries further progress and prosper.

In the meantime, Kuwait’s Foreign Minister received Belgian Ambassador to Kuwait Leo Peeters and the Czech Ambassador to Kuwait Martin Dvorak on the occasion of their tenures’ ending. During the meeting, Sheikh Ahmad praised the ambassadors’ contributions in boosting bilateral ties between their respective countries and Kuwait. – KUNA