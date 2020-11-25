

MEXICO CITY: In this file photo taken on May 22, 1986, Argentine football star Diego Maradona balances a ball on his head as he walks off the practice field. – AFP

BUENOS AIRES: Argentine football legend Diego Maradona has died at the age of 60, his spokesman announced yesterday. Renowned along with Brazil’s Pele as one of the greatest footballers of all time, the Argentine World Cup winning captain died of a heart attack, having undergone brain surgery earlier this month, a member of his entourage told AFP.

President Alberto Fernandez immediately announced three days of national mourning in the South American country. Shortly before the announcement that shocked a nation, Argentine media reported Maradona had suffered a serious health setback yesterday and was being treated by doctors at his home north of Buenos Aires.

“There are four ambulances at the door of the residence. They have summoned family members to come. It is serious,” the TyC Sports channel reported. “Certainly, one day we’ll kick a ball together in the sky above,” Pele said in a brief statement provided to Reuters by a representative. Maradona won the World Cup with Argentina in 1986. – Agencies