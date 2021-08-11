By Nawara Fattahova

KUWAIT: Over the last few years, food trucks have become popular in Kuwait and around the Gulf, serving up burgers, fries, sodas and other street food. Food trucks are ubiquitous anywhere where crowds gather, but especially in places like Khairan, desert camping areas, festivals and bazaars. Unfortunately, the pandemic has halted most large gatherings, and as a result business for these trucks.

So many food trucks have begun parking lately in open areas along the corniche in Kuwait City and Salmiya, as well as in some neighborhoods. But brick and mortar restaurants are now challenging the food trucks’ right to park where they like, claiming that the trucks are negatively affecting their business and sales.

Most of these food trucks are licensed, but some are not, and these unlicensed ones can be fined or even confiscated by the Kuwait Municipality. Recently, the Municipality handed out fines and removed several unlicensed food trucks operating on the seaside.

According to the official website of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI), 126 applications for food trucks were received in Dec 2020. Out of these, 44 have been issued and 82 are under process. The period of the license is set depending on the type of business. An owner of a food truck interviewed by Kuwait Times said the license for practicing this business depends on the license of the vehicle. He added if the vehicle is new, it gets a license of longer duration, while older models receive a shorter license period.

License ‘by wasta’

Kuwait Times found four out of five food trucks at one location on the seaside were licensed. The owner of the unlicensed truck told Kuwait Times he does not have a license although he meets all requirements. When asked if it’s risky to operate the food truck without a license, especially since this location is frequently checked by inspectors, the owner, who asked that his name be withheld, told Kuwait Times that when he sees the inspectors, he drives away.

“In March I applied for the license after I met all the requirements. When I went to get the license, they told me that no new licenses for food trucks are being issued. Later I met an owner of a food truck who told me he just got his license. So I went back in June, but they again said they don’t issue licenses anymore, so I wonder how did he got the license. I guess by wasta,” he deduced.

The owner says he is tired of running his business without a license. “I’m now posting an ad to sell this truck. I’m tired of running from inspectors every time, not talking about all the losses I have suffered, including the breakage of the ice cream machine and some other equipment and materials when I quickly drive away. Also, I’m subject to fines and even arrest orders. They should have told me from the beginning that they are not issuing licenses instead of letting me buy all the equipment and then not being able to run my business,” he added.

But an inspector from MoCI said licenses for food trucks are still being issued by the ministry. “It’s not true that we don’t issue licenses now. Our inspectors inspect all licensed businesses, including food trucks. Our inspectors hand fines to violating food trucks, which is directly transferred to the prosecution,” the MoCI officer explained.

Meanwhile, according to the Municipality hotline staff, licenses should be issued by MoCI first. “Based on the license issued by MoCI, they can apply for a license from the Municipality. Finally, they have to obtain a license from the Interior Ministry. Our inspectors frequently go to check the trucks, which in many cases can be seized,” the municipal officer said.