KUWAIT: Kuwait’s Foreign Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah met departing Indonesia ambassador Tri Tharyat yesterday at the end of his time in office. During the meeting, the minister praised the ambassador’s contributions to boosting bilateral relations.

Sheikh Ahmad also received the credentials of newly-appointed UAE Ambassador Matar Al-Neyadi yesterday. During the meeting, the minister wished the ambassador success in his new role. He also hoped for the two countries’ solid and close-knit relations to witness further growth and prosperity. – KUNA