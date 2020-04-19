Flour factory closed

KUWAIT: Kuwait Flour Mills and Bakeries Company announced the suspension of flour production at one of its factories because some workers were suspected to be infected with coronavirus. It affirmed that the rest of its factories are still producing flour, as flour bags are filled automatically by machines.

Volunteers test positive

KUWAIT: Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) announced that two volunteers tested positive for coronavirus. KRCS volunteers have been assisting state authorities in providing care for people under treatment or in quarantine, as well as aiding state efforts in curbing the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Curfew breakers arrested

KUWAIT: Twelve people were arrested on Saturday for breaking the curfew, including five Kuwaitis and seven expats, the Interior Ministry announced. Six were arrested in Ahmadi, three in Hawally, one in Capital, one in Jahra and one in Mubarak Al-Kabeer. They were taken to the proper authorities to face legal action, it said.