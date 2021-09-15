KUWAIT: Director General of Kuwait Municipality Ahmad Al-Manfouhi said the Municipality would offer five electronic services on ‘Sahel’ application. During its meeting yesterday, the Municipality’s coordination committee agreed that services related to area layout would be available only online; paper applications will be no longer needed, Manfouhi said in a press release. The committee approved a plan to allow landowners of farmland to allocate three percent of their respective areas as cooling warehouses for farm produce.

The Municipality will ask the Public Authority of Agricultural Affairs and Fish Resources to activate its jurisdiction over expansion of farmland appropriations without referring to municipality, Manfouhi noted. The coordination committee also agreed issuing online home gardening clearances, he added. – KUNA