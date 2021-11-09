DOHA: Five Kuwaiti inventors representing Kuwait Scientific Club will present their innovations to the Challenge and Innovation Forum (CIF), held in Doha, with participation of 100 inventors from 38 countries. Inventor Hussain Bumajdad will participate with a device to open doors used in case of emergency, while Shaikha Al-Majed will show a writing pen for blind people. Moreover, Adel Al-Wasees will present a cool steam watering system, while Farah Al-Mutawa participates with a system that protects boats in cases of fire, drowning and accidents, in addition to Salman Al-Otaibi who will present a portable washing machine.

In a statement to the press, member of the Board of Directors of the Kuwait Scientific Club and head of the delegation Ali Al-Jumaa said the club’s participation in this forum aims to present the distinguished Kuwaiti inventions that have received international certificates from concerned authorities. The participation of the Kuwaiti inventors with 100 young inventors came after selecting them among 6,000 participants, he added.

The Challenge and Innovation Forum (CIF) is considered a unique event in the region. It includes several competitions, events, and interactive science programs aimed at motivating and encouraging inventors, from all over the world, to participate in this huge event. CIF will present several projects that reflect the roles of research, development and innovation in achieving a knowledge-based economy.

The forum will also contribute to directing the attention of the international community to learning more about the latest developments in the fields of innovation and modern technologies. In addition, to provide an opportunity to get acquainted with several participations and achievements of the youth. – KUNA