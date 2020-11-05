



KUWAIT: Firemen battled a blaze reported in a carpentry in Fahaheel’s industrial area yesterday morning. Firefighters from five different fire stations rushed to the scene in response to an emergency call made at 9:11 am.

They worked together to contain the flames, and then extinguished the blaze quickly before it could spread since the carpentry contained wood and other flammable material.

They were able to put out the fire successfully and managed to prevent the flames’ spread and human injuries, Kuwait Fire Force said in a statement. An investigation was opened to determine the cause of the fire.