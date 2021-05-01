KUWAIT: Kuwait Fire Force said five fire centers contained a blaze at a tire dump in Salmi. Shaqaya, vocational Jahra, Kazma, backup and Sulaibkhat fire centers isolated the burning tires despite several obstacles including strong winds and a lack of hydrants. Moreover, there are no roads to allow firefighting equipment to reach the blaze, which was in the middle of millions of tires. No injuries were reported.

Foreign Minister and State Minister for Cabinet Affairs Sheikh Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah followed the firefighting operations, while Fire Force Chief Lt Gen Khalid Al-Mikrad and his deputy Maj Gen Jamal Al-Bulaihees were on hand.

Meanwhile, the Fire Force said Muhallab sea fire and rescue responded to a call about a boat marooned near Qaruh Island with 14 members of a family on board. The family members – who were all in good health – were taken aboard a fire center boat, while the 36-foot boat was tugged safely back to the marina. In another incident, Farwaniya and Ardhiya firemen put out a fire in an Omariya house. The fire was on the first floor. No injuries were reported.