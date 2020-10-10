KUWAIT: The Kuwaiti Ministry of Interior (MoI) announced on Friday the seizure of 11 boats and the arrest of 58 fishermen for violating the Environment Protection Law. The move was taken in cooperation with the Public Authority for Agricultural Affairs and Fish Resources (PAAAFR), and the Environment Public Authority, the ministry’s security media and public relations department said in a statement.

The seized boats were fishing in territorial waters by using illegal nets a mile and a half from the Kuwaiti coast, in violation of Article 100 of the law, it added. Necessary legal measures were taken, and about eight tons and a half of fish were seized and delivered to PAAAFR, it said, noting that PAAAFR registered 11 violations. – KUNA