By Ben Garcia

KUWAIT: Auctions of fresh fish are expected to resume soon; possibly as early as Sunday as per a recent government decision, although no definite date has been announced according to officials at the fish market in Souq Sharq. The auctions were halted in February as part of preventive measures to fight the spread of COVID-19. This reduced the supply of fish to the market. A decision was issued by the health ministry and Kuwait Municipality to stop auctions and instead allow selling of fish by quota to vendors, supermarkets and cooperatives.

“We implemented stricter measures at that time. We reduced the number of stalls selling fish; we reduced the number of people allowed access to the fish market and we even implemented a no-vaccine no-entry policy,” the official said. “Hopefully soon, we will begin the auction again.”

Recently, there were reports of shortages of fish supplies at the market, but according to the official, this is a normal occurrence every summer. “The number one reason is that there are fewer fishermen available, as many go back to their countries. Many of our fishermen are from Egypt, India and Pakistan, and they need to take leave, so the catch is reduced in summer,” the official said. “But they are coming back soon and auction will return soon too. Secondly, fish coming from Iran and Pakistan goes directly now to hypermarkets and grocery stores,” he added.

Some customers yesterday complained fish is expensive nowadays all over Kuwait. “I come to the fish market knowing it’s a bit cheaper here, but this is not the case now,” said Cecile, a Filipina customer. “It’s even more expensive here than the supermarkets. We need a balanced diet, so I buy fish at least every week. Next time I’ll buy from my nearby grocery store as prices are the same,” she added.

Farouq from Pakistan was searching for his favorite whitefish at the market, but none were available. “I settled for shrimps, but it is also very expensive. Prices were KD 3 or KD 4 last year, but now they’re KD 5 to KD 7, an increase of around 100 percent,” he rued.

Kuwait’s Cabinet had announced during its weekly meeting Monday that auctions of all types can resume starting Sunday, August 8. Health protocols must be followed, while attendance will be restricted to people vaccinated against COVID-19, the Cabinet said in a statement.