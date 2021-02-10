KUWAIT: A decision was issued by the health ministry and the Municipality to stop auctions at fish markets and return to selling fish by quota to vendors, supermarkets and cooperatives, as part of preventive measures to fight the spread of COVID-19.

A statement issued by the Kuwait Fishermen Union said the commerce ministry held a meeting with the union’s board to inform it about the cancellation of the auction, adding the ministry will decide the price for vendors and supermarkets.

The decision went into effect yesterday, after large crowds were observed daily at the auction at the main Souq Sharq fish market. Sources at the commerce ministry said the barcode system that was used to organize appointments for consumers last year is ready for use again any time concerned authorities require it, after the drawbacks it faced earlier were removed.