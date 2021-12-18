By Abdellatif Sharaa

KUWAIT: The first refresher Futsal Soccer tournament for school girls in the intermediate and secondary stages concluded yesterday with the participation of more than 412 players. The tournament was held at Mariam Abdelmalek Al-Saleh in Khaldiyah, under the patronage and organization of the Schools and High Education Sports Federation, Assistant Education Ministry Undersecretary for Educational Development Faisal Al-Maqseed and Member of Kuwait Olympic Committee Board Fatima Hayat.

The team of Mishref Intermediate Girls School won the first place while team ‘Naseeba’s Heros’ from Naseeba Bint Kaab Intermediate Girls school took the second place during the tournament that was held on Wednesday and Thursday. 26 teams participated in the tournament. Sama Jasem won the best (goal keeper) prize while top scorer went to Aseel Musaed (from Naseebs School) who scored nine goals.

The team (Capital Heroes) that is formed from Capital Education Area schools won the first place for the secondary stage while second place went to SAS1 team from Shareefa Al-Awadhi Secondary School. Jana Mattar won best goal keeper prize and Ghalia Al-Fares won the top scorer award.

Faisal Maqseed said the tournament was a success with an active and positive participation from all educational zones and it was done in coordination with Kuwait Football Association – adding that there will be more tournaments in the six governorates when examinations are over. He thanked coaches, school administrations and parents for encouraging the girls. Meanwhile, Fatima Hayat said she was pleased with the large number of participants in both the intermediate and secondary stages. She said this is a promising start which is considered a sustainable foundation for Women’s Futsal.