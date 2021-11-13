KUWAIT: The proceedings and the accompanying exhibition of the ‘1st Kuwait PPP Conference’ commence virtually tomorrow. “We are pleased that the efforts of NoufEXPO and the KFEOCH brought us successfully to commencement of the conference, which kicks off tomorrow, Monday and continues until Tuesday. The PPPKW will discuss issues related to the various aspects of public-private partnership projects,” said Badr Al-Salman, President of the Kuwait Engineering Offices and Consultant Houses.

High-level sponsorship

Salman added, “On this occasion, we extend our gratitude and appreciation to the conference’s patron, His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, Prime Minister of the State of Kuwait. We are also pleased to host Sheikh Hamad Jaber Al-Ali Al-Sabah, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense, representing His Highness at the opening ceremony. We extend our sincere thanks for his support for the conference. It is also our pleasure that Dr Rana Al-Fares, Minister of Public Works, Minister of State for Communications and Information Technology, will share her opening keynote with the audience.”

Conference proceedings

Speaking about the Conference proceedings, Salman said that the conference hosts speakers in various legislative, legal, financial, planning, and implementation aspects of partnership projects. In addition, PPPKW will discuss bidding mechanisms, dispute resolution methods and procedures, and transparency requirements. The conference will host many global, regional, and local leaders of partnership organizations, including the United Nations and institutions involved in implementing partnership projects. PPPKW represents a significant opportunity to bring together regulatory bodies, government institutions, and private sector institutions to contribute and develop an optimum road map towards implementing the new Kuwait Vision 2035.

Invitation specialists

Salman also invited academics and specialists to share proposals or summaries of their research (up to two pages) related to partnership projects with the PPPKW’s Scientific Committee on info@noufexpo.com.kw. Their input will help the Committee formulate the final conference’s recommendations, which will be presented to related higher authorities.

Acknowledgment message

At the end of his statement, Salman thanked all the institutions that contributed to the conference: sponsors, government agencies, private sector organizations, speakers, and guests. In particular, he noted the sponsors: the Strategic Sponsors Burgan Bank and Kuwait Finance House (KFH), The Platinum Sponsors SSH and Ahmadiah Contracting and Trading Co., the Gold Sponsors Boubyan Bank, Health Assurance Hospitals Company (DHAMAN), and Alghanim International, and the Silver Sponsor Gulf Consult. A thanks message also went to the participating organization in Kuwait: the Ministry of Public Works, the Supreme Council for Planning and Development, Kuwait Municipality, and Kuwait Authority for Partnership Projects (KAPP). Salman also sent a gratitude message to the international, regional, and local specialists who shared extensive expertise during the event and all participants and attendees through cyberspace from inside and outside Kuwait. Finally, he thanked Al-Hamad Legal Group – PPPKW Knowledge Partner, Al-Anba Newspaper – the exclusive media sponsor, and the organizing teams from NoufEXPO and KFEOCH. Salman invited those wishing to participate and attend the conference to register via this link https://events.vmeetsworld.com/pro/login/97950651.