KUWAIT: Firefighters seen outside a Mangaf building where a blaze was reported.

KUWAIT: Firefighters extinguished a blaze that started in the basement of a Mangaf building Saturday night. The flames started in sponge and consumer products that were stored in the basement. No injuries were reported, and an investigation was opened to determine the cause of the blaze, Kuwait Fire Force said in a statement.

Gamblers caught

Police arrested four men for gambling in a Capital governorate area. The Interior Ministry said in a press statement that the Asian men were arrested with KD 197, five mobile phones and a gambling board. They were sent to concerned authorities for further legal action.

Smuggling foiled

Northern ports customs officials foiled an attempt to smuggle tobacco leaves and paan (betel) leaves hidden between robes in a container that arrived from an Asian country. Officers who searched the container found nearly 250 large bags containing nearly 120,000 packets of the illicit products.

Search for conman

Police are looking for a suspect who is accused of conning a man by making him a partner in an online project that turned out to be fake. The suspect took KD 4,000 from the citizen before disappearing. The Kuwaiti man had told Jahra police that he agreed with the suspect to take the project online to save time and money, and gave him the funds as a partner. But the suspect, an expatriate, vanished and did not answer his calls. His phone was later switched off, according to the complainant. Investigations are underway.