KUWAIT: Three firemen were suspended and sent for questioning after they had a fight at a fire station, Kuwait Fire Service Directorate (KFSD) said in a statement yesterday. It added that KFSD Director General Lt Gen Khaled Al-Mikrad gave orders to suspend the trio and send them to the proper authorities for questioning following their brawl. Meanwhile, police are looking for others who were involved in the fight but are not KFSD employees, the department added.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun