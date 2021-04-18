KUWAIT: Firefighters rescued an Asian family after their house in Rumaithiya collapsed early yesterday, Kuwait Fire Force (KFF) said. The building fell down because construction workers nearby failed to put support pillars causing its collapse, KFF Department of Public Relations said in a press statement. Firefighters rushed to the scene and rescued the three-member Asian family from the collapsed building. The firefighters rescued the family and transferred them to hospital, while the investigation teams were examining the scene.

In other news, police arrested a man who caused an accident that left another motorist death. The interior ministry said in a statement to the press that a video clip on social media showing a person in an abnormal condition causing a traffic accident and the death of an Asian led to the arrest of the suspect. Those involved in the accident were taken to hospital, it added.

The interior ministry also commented on social media claims accusing a senior interior ministry official of covering up a complaint against a Kuwaiti woman. It said the complaint against the woman is related to a different case against another suspect, so the complaint was referred to the technical office to take the necessary action in case it is proven there is a link between the two cases. The department said this referral was done according to legal procedures in this regard without interference from any party. It added legal action will be taken as soon as investigations are complete.