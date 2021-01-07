KUWAIT: Firemen closed 32 warehouses during a crackdown on safety violations at the agricultural area of Sulaibiya, Kuwait Fire Force said yesterday. The warehouses contained tires, oils, wood and combustible material that were stored in violation of fire prevention regulations, Deputy Director for Prevention Maj Gen Khaled Fahad said.

The inspection campaign took place in cooperation with the Interior Ministry, Kuwait Municipality and Public Authority for Agricultural Affairs and Fish Resources.