KUWAIT: Firemen battled a blaze that started in a high rise building in Kuwait City yesterday. The fire started outside a window on the second floor of the 42-story building. Firefighters were able to put out the flames as no injuries were reported, Kuwait Fire Force (KFF) said.

An investigation was opened to reveal the cause of the fire, it added. Separately, firemen rescued three people after their sailboat capsized near Dhabaiya yesterday. The three were in good condition, KFF reported.