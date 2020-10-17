KUWAIT: Firefighters extinguished a huge blaze at a scrap tire graveyard in the northwestern Jahra Governorate, Kuwait Fire Force said. The fire had erupted Thursday afternoon and quickly extended to a large area of the tire scrapyard which extends over an area of one million square meters.

But firefighting squads of four fire stations rushed to the site and managed to isolate the fire in an area of 25,000 squares meters, before totally extinguishing it later. No human casualties were reported, KFF said, noting that an investigation was opened to determine the cause of the fire.