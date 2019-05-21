KUWAIT: A fire on the third floor of a six-storey building in Farwaniya was put out by Jleeb and Farwaniya fire stations. The building was first evacuated first and no injuries were reported. Meanwhile, a fire on the first floor of a Fahd Al-Ahmad house was put out without injures. In the meantime, a burning house in Waha was evacuated and the fire put out without injuries. Separately, fire broke out in a Jahra Cooperative Society branch. Jahra firemen evacuated the place and fought the fire. No injuries were reported, as investigations are being made to determine the cause of the fire.

Road accident

A Kuwaiti told Wafra fire station about an accident near 306 Road. When firemen arrived at the scene, they found a vehicle that had crossed the barriers and flipped over. The injured occupants were outside the vehicle. A 25-year-old Arab man was having difficulty breathing and had suffered a head injury. He was helped until he was medevacked to hospital. A 24-year-old Asian man suffered shoulder and chest pain and was taken to hospital by paramedics.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun