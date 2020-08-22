KUWAIT: Firemen from four different fire stations battled a blaze that broke out yesterday morning in Amghara scrap yard. Kuwait Fire Service Directorate (KFSD) said firemen form Tahrir, Jahra industrial, Sulaibikhat and the backup fire stations rushed to the scene in response to an emergency call, and managed to contain the flames before they could spread to adjacent sites. The fire was controlled without reporting any casualties, KFSD confirmed, adding that investigations went underway to determine the cause of the blaze.