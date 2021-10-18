Firemen are battling a blaze at Ahmadi Port Refinery, Kuwait National Petroleum said on Monday.

Initial reports indicate that some workers suffered minor injuries and cases of suffocation as a result of inhalation of fumes. First aid was provided to the injured on the site, and they are all in good condition. Others were transferred to Al-Adan Hospital and their condition is stable.

The residue desulfurization unit in the refinery has been isolated, KNPC said, noting that exports and local marketing operations are intact.