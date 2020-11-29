KUWAIT: Cars drive through rainwater pooled on a highway yesterday after heavy rainfall a day earlier. – Photo by Fouad Al-Shaikh

KUWAIT: Firefighters rescued a total of 83 people during heavy rains that hit Kuwait over the past two days, Kuwait Fire Force (KFF) said yesterday. The persons rescued were trapped in their vehicles in areas where rainwater has accumulated, most of which were in Al-Jahra governorate, the Public Relations and Information Department at KFF said in a statement. Authorities received more than 170 emergency calls, mostly in desert areas, KFF explained, adding that no injuries were reported as firefighters handled all emergency cases it received.

KFF had announced on Saturday that firemen responded to calls from 63 persons who sought help after getting stuck in ponds formed due to the heavy rains. “Those persons were safely rescued and no casualties resulted from the rains,” it affirmed. Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Interior and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Anas Al-Saleh visited the operations room and was briefed by KFF Chief Lt Gen Khaled Al-Mekrad on how to tackle the accidents related to the rains.

Kuwait Meteorological Center said meanwhile that chances of rain had started to drop gradually since last night after two days of downpour due to the effects of the Sudan low pressure on the region. Temperatures are expected to drop today as a cold air mass enters the country, meteorologist Abdaziz Al-Qarawi said, adding that light to moderate rain showers are expected between tomorrow and Friday. – KUNA

KUWAIT: Vehicles parked next to a huge pool of rainwater in Mutlaa yesterday. – Photos by Yasser Al-Zayyat

Rainwater floods an entire neighborhood in Fintas Saturday night.