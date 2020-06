Hanan Al-Saadoun

KUWAIT: Kuwait Fire Service Directorate Director General Lt Gen Khalid Al-Mikrad , accompanied by Director of the PR Dept Brig Khalil Al-Amir, visited the backup center in Rai to check the sorting and distribution of medicines by KFSD teams to patients’ homes. The number of prescriptions that were distributed since the end of March has exceeded 45,000. He thanked all the teams and acknowledged that this is not an easy task, but it succeeded in preventing coronavirus infections