KUWAIT: Salmiya firemen put out a blaze reported in a restaurant in the area, Kuwait Fire Force said yesterday. The fire started in the chimney of the eatery located on Amman Street. The blaze was placed under control before the flames could spread further, KFF explained.

No injuries were reported as an investigation was opened into the case, it noted. Meanwhile, Kuwait Fire Force Director Lt Gen Khaled Al-Mikrad yesterday visited Major Nasser Al-Malik in Razi Hospital, where he was hospitalized after he was injured while on duty, KFF said.