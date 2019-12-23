By Hanan Al-Saadoun

KUWAIT: Kuwait Fire Service Directorate’s PR department said Ardiya, Jleeb and backup fire centers responded to a fire in a main transformer in Omariya that resulted in a power outage in a number of areas including the airport. The area was secured and a team from the ministry of electricity and water cut the power supply. The fire was put out and no injuries were reported. Ministry Undersecretary Mohammad Boushehri announced forming a panel yesterday to investigate the fire.

Boushehri said in a statement that Minister of Oil, Electricity and Water Khaled Al-Fadhel ordered setting up the committee to examine in detail the technical causes of the blaze. The power lost due to the incident was estimated at 185 megawatts, he said, adding that technicians had scrambled instantly after the outage and restored power to the airport in half an hour. The power outage affected Kuwait International Airport and the residential neighborhoods of Rehab, Rabia, Ishbiliya, Ardiya, Riggae, Farwaniya, Omariya, Jleeb Al-Shuyoukh and Industrial Shuwaikh.