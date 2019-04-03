Fire broke out in a kerosene production unit

KUWAIT: Kuwait National Petroleum Company (KNPC) announced yesterday that it had completely put out the fire that broke out in a kerosene production unit in Mina Abdullah’s refinery early yesterday. The company’s fire department put out the blaze as soon as it occurred at 11:34 pm and no workers were injured in the incident, KNPC’s Deputy CEO for Administrative and Commercial Affairs and Spokesman Bassem Al-Essa told KUNA. He added that KNPC is evaluating the damage caused by the fire and has also launched an investigation into the incident.

Meanwhile, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) has formed an ad hoc committee to look into the causes of an already quenched kerosene unit fire at Mina Abdullah Refinery. The fire has not affected kerosene supplies or the refinery’s units. The kerosene unit has a daily production capacity of 40,000 barrels and its main job is to extract impurities like sulfur, nitrogen, olefin compounds and jet kerosene in order to match relevant local and global requirements. There is a kerosene treatment unit at Al-Ahmadi Refinery, having similar tasks to Abdullah Refinery’s unit. It has a production capacity of 20,000 barrels per day.

Kuwait National Petroleum Company (KNPC) produces 6.5 million tons of all types of kerosene per annum. KNPC’s Deputy CEO for Administrative and Commercial Affairs and Spokesman Bassem Al-Essa said in a statement to KUNA that it had completely put out the fire that broke out at the kerosene production unit. Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) CEO Hashem Hashem, also speaking to KUNA, suggested that the blaze was caused by a technical problem. – KUNA