KUWAIT: Firefighters battled a blaze that gutted a carpentry in Jleeb Al-Shuyoukh yesterday. The flames spread over an area of 400 square meters in the carpentry located inside the basement of a three-story building in the area. Firemen evacuated the building before extinguishing the blaze, which helped prevent human injuries, Kuwait Fire Service Directorate said in a statement. An investigation was opened to reveal the cause of the fire.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun