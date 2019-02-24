KUWAIT: A fire broke out in the early hours of yesterday in 15 vehicles impounded at a Ministry of Interior garage in Farwaniya. firemen from Subhan and Farwaniya fire stations rushed to the scene and managed to contain the fire and prevented it from spreading to other vehicles. No casualties were reported, Kuwait Fire Service Directorate (KFSD) said in a statement.

A case was filed and further investigations are in progress to determine the cause of the fire. Meanwhile, the Interior Ministry explained in a statement that the entire garage is insured and that owners of the destroyed vehicles will be compensated.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun