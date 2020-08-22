KUWAIT: Kuwait Fire Service Directorate’s public relations and media department said that the prevention sector’s inspection teams have inspected Husseiniyas in various governorates around Kuwait to make sure they all followed safety and security precautions in order to ensure the safety of their visitors.

The department explained that KFSD teams would take part in quick intervention checkpoints formed by the prevention and firefighting sectors in order to be able to intervene until backup arrives from the nearest fire station in cases of emergency.