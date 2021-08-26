KUWAIT: Fire Force PR said it put out fire that broke out in two Ardiya houses yesterday. The fire erupted in the yard of one of the houses then spread to the other. No injuries were however reported.

Asian dies: An Asian laborer died after falling into the well of an elevator in Jleeb Al-Shuyoukh building. Fire and rescue men recovered the body and handed it to concerned authorities.

Inspection: Fire Force Chief Lt General Khalid Al-Mikrad, meanwhile, toured the training department to inspect the examination process of applicants who seek admission to the new fire courses.