DUBAI: A fire has broken out on a container ship in Dubai’s main port, the emirate’s media office said in a tweet Thursday, following an explosion that was heard across the city. At least three residents in the area of the blast, the cause of which remains unknown, reported windows and doors in their homes were shaken as a result of the incident.

“A fire has been reported to have broken out in a container within a ship anchored in Jebel Ali Port. A Dubai Civil Defense (fire brigade) team is working to put out the blaze,” the media team wrote. Such events are a rarity in the ultra-secure Gulf emirate, one of seven which make up the wealthy United Arab Emirates.

“I was outside on my balcony. My friend saw something yellow coming (like) the sun. I took the picture and after (there was) a sound,” said intern Clemence Lefaix, who is staying near the blast site and posted a photo of a bright orange light against the night sky in front of apartment buildings.

A resident of Dubai’s Madina district, close to the Jebel Ali port, told AFP they “saw the windows shaking”. “I have been living here for 15 years and this is the first time I’ve seen and heard this,” they said. – AFP