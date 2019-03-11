Fingerprints, face-recognition for MoH staff access

KUWAIT: The Ministry of Health’s (MoH) electronics and communication control department is currently setting the technical specifications for biometric staff access control devices to be used in various MoH facilities and coordinating with relevant bodies to purchase, install and maintain them. The new devices will use fingerprints and face-recognition and will be monitored by surveillance cameras, explained informed sources, noting that the contract will include a three-year maintenance period.

Contracts delayed

Well-informed sources at the Ministry of Electricity and Water (MEW) said offering the overhead power lines and land cables maintenance contracts for public biding had been delayed by the tender agency and warned that the delay might lead to further problems. The sources said that this particular part of the power grid is being currently maintained through temporary orders, which will only cover the summer period. The sources also noted that maintenance contracts of distribution units are waiting until the company that won the tender gets the needed clearances, because it is one of the 12 companies suspended over the recent rain crisis.

Officers insulted

Three female employees working at the Public Institution For Social Security filed complaints at Zahra police station accusing three people of insulting, assaulting and threatening them while on duty. A police patrol was immediately dispatched to the authority’s premises and three suspects were detained and referred to relevant authorities.

By A Saleh