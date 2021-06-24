KUWAIT: Minister of Finance and Minister of State for Economic Affairs and Investment Khalifa Hamada discussed yesterday with the EU Ambassador to Kuwait Dr Cristian Tudor ways to enhance bilateral cooperation between both sides. During the meeting, several issues of common interest were reviewed, as well as efforts to strengthen cooperation in the economic and investment fields, the ministry said in a press statement.

The inauguration of the 2019 EU mission in Kuwait and the role played by the mission in coordinating with Kuwait on various issues of common concern were commended, it added. The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy, as well as measures taken to mitigate its effects were also discussed, it noted. – KUNA