KUWAIT: It did not take the Public Authority for Manpower (PAM) long to act in coordination with the interior ministry after a Filipina domestic helper appealed on Facebook to rescue her from her employer, who allegedly mistreated her. The helper claimed the work she was forced to do violated rules and regulations.

Concerned officials of the labor protection sector went to the location and arrested the sponsor, Al-Qabas Arabic daily reported yesterday, quoting official sources. They also transferred the maid to the domestic helper shelter in Jleeb Al-Shuyoukh. The sources said the interior ministry started interrogating the bedoon sponsor, in addition to questioning the helper over her claims, to get all details.

Concerned authorities will continue investigations and will give the helper all her rights, the source said. She will then be given the option to leave the country. They said Kuwait is keen on safeguarding workers’ rights and prevent their abuse.

Meanwhile, the Philippine labor counselor at the Philippine Embassy in Kuwait Nasser Mustafa lauded the quick response by Kuwait authorities over the helper’s appeal. He said the police response was rapid, thanking them for their action. He said the embassy is following up the case and plans to visit the helper at the shelter.