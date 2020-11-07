FIFA president Gianni Infantino

LAUSANNE: FIFA said they plan to reinstate a license for players’ agents, banning anyone who has been convicted of “corruption, money laundering, tax evasion, sexual abuse or harassment”. The project, started in 2018 and which has major financial implications, should result in a vote by the FIFA Congress and come into force in September 2021.

“We open today the consultation process and before summer, between March and June, the FIFA congress should adopt it. It should be in place as from September 2021,” said Emilio Garcia, FIFA’s Chief Legal and Compliance Officer. “We have done our homework, prepared our documents. We think that our draft regulations are in line with Swiss law and with European law.” FIFA, who insist on wanting to “improve transparency and protect players”, want to reverse the deregulation of the transfer market completed by the removal in 2015 of the player’s agent licence which was at the time being regulated by national bodies.

Faced with the proliferation of intermediaries with varying skill levels, FIFA say potential agents must undergo an initial examination and then annually accrue training “credits”. Candidates must have professional insurance and “never have been convicted of corruption, money laundering, tax evasion, sexual abuse or harassment”. This plan to regulate players’ agents has been on FIFA’s ‘to-do’ list since 2018. Under the new plans, commission will be capped at six percent of the total amount of a player’s contracted salary or 10 percent of the transfer amount if the agent is paid by the selling club.

The aim is to avoid arrangements such as the transfer of Paul Pogba from Juventus to Manchester United in 2016, for which his agent Mino Raiola reportedly received 49 million euros from the three parties, according to revelations from Football Leaks. However, the subject promises to be an explosive issue. As early as last year, the Football Agents Forum (FAF), chaired by Raiola, had threatened FIFA with a legal challenge over the capping of commission, seeing it as a violation of freedom of competition.

“Sometimes, big numbers can cause the agent to not act in the best interests of their clients,” said James Kitching, FIFA’s director of football regulation. In addition, FIFA said they intend to limit transactions related to transfers organized through a “clearing house”. They also want to limit conflicts of interest by prohibiting “triple representation”, a practice illustrated by the transfer of Pogba and which allowed the agent to be paid both by the player, the selling club and the buyer’s club.

Controversial handball rule

Meanwhile, UEFA have asked FIFA president Gianni Infantino to change the handball rule to stop “growing frustration” following a spate of penalties awarded for the offence, European football’s governing body confirmed on Thursday. In a letter to Infantino, UEFA chief Aleksander Ceferin asked that football’s lawmakers adjust the handball rule – which has been in place since March last year — so that referees can once again judge whether there is intent when a player handles the ball.

“The attempt to strictly define the cases where handling the ball is an offence has resulted in many unfair decisions which have been met with growing frustration and discomfort by the football community,” said Ceferin’s letter, which was sent on October 27. The contents of the letter were confirmed to AFP’s sister sports agency in Germany, SID. The news of the letter comes a day after the latest controversial spot-kick award, which put Chelsea two goals ahead in their 3-0 Champions League win over Rennes on Wednesday.

Rennes defender Dalbert, who had already given away the first penalty which had put Chelsea ahead, was sent off for a second booking following a VAR review when a Tammy Abraham shot bounced off his foot onto his arm. The decision, and Timo Werner’s cool finish from the spot, effectively killed off the Ligue 1 side’s chances of getting a result at Stamford Bridge in their first ever season in the Champions League. Rennes president Nicolas Holveck was livid after the defeat in London, calling referee Felix Zwayer “the man of the match”.

“I would like someone to clearly explain to me the rules for handballs in the box … the score went to 2-0 without Alfred (Gomis, the Rennes goalkeeper) having to make a save.” It was one of many penalty decisions which have angered players and managers and which Ceferin in his letter suggested was against the “spirit of the game”. Ceferin wrote to Infantino as it is the FIFA-controlled International Football Association Board which decides on the game’s laws. FIFA has half of the eight IFAB votes, with the others belonging to the FA’s of England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. – Agencies