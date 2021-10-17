By Abdellatif Sharaa

KUWAIT: The Kuwait Open bowling tournament, organized by Kuwait Bowling Sport Club with a large participation of athletes from Gulf countries, saw Hassan Qassem and Jana top the “Class A” category for men and women respectively, as players are getting ready for the world championship which will be held in the UAE in November.

The tournament, which will conclude on Saturday, is witnessing heated competition between participants as it draws closer to the final stages. Jassem Darweesh was second in the men’s category, followed by Mustafa Al-Mousawi, Ibrahim Al-Haddad, Khalid Al-Deeban, Bader Al-Mulla, Abdullah Khalid, Mohammad Khalid, Prince Mohammad bin Sultan Al-Saud, Salem Al-Hajras, Abdullah Al-Deeban, Saleh Khalid, Asseel Al-Roumi, Ali Qassem, Abdelwahab Al-Shatti and Ali Ashkanani.

In the women’s category, Rawan Al-Balel was second, followed by Mariam Al-Qabandi, Sonia, Reem Al-Zaabi, Zeinab Al-Haddad and Hadeel Abdullah. The results are subject to change as other players will arrive in Kuwait later.

Bahrain’s Laila Janahi and Noura Sultan agreed that competition is fierce, adding this is the best preparation for the world championship. Both players hoped to emerge as winners in this tournament, which will be a good motivation for them for future events. UAE’s Adel Al-Jallaf lauded the timing of this tournament as the best preparation for next month. He said the UAE team has been preparing for a long time, adding the Kuwait Open was included in the program due to its good timing.